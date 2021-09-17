JUST IN
FDA panel is first key test for Biden administration's Covid booster plan
Federal Reserve seen announcing bond taper in Nov, rate lift-off in 2023

The survey of 52 economists also predicted the US central bank would hold interest rates near zero through 2022 before delivering two quarter-point increases by the end of the following year

The Federal Reserve will probably hint at its meeting next week that it is moving toward scaling back monthly asset purchases and make a formal announcement in November, according a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The survey of 52 economists also predicted the US central bank would hold interest rates near zero through 2022 before delivering two quarter-point increases by the end of the following year.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets for two days starting Tuesday and will issue a policy statement at 2 pm Washington time Wednesday.

Powell opens review of investment rules for Fed policy makers

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has ordered a “fresh and comprehensive” examination of the central bank’s ethics rules around permissible financial holdings and activities by senior Fed officials.

First Published: Fri, September 17 2021. 22:49 IST

