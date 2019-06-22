FedEx rejects package with Huawei mobile phone sent to US from Britain

rejected a package containing a phone being sent from the UK to the in what the mail company says was a mistake, which has elevated beyond routine because of President Donald Trump’s decree in May that limits trade with the Chinese technology company.

The phone was being sent to a PCMag.com phone analyst, who posted a tweet about the package being sent back and containing a label that said rejected the parcel “due to United States government issue with and the China government.”



confirmed it was sent back to the shipper, but said the label giving the reason wasn’t from FedEx and probably was written by a third-party handler. The error may have been insignificant if not for the tensions between the and China after Trump slapped tariffs on Chinese goods and barred selective trade with on the grounds of protecting national security.

Huawei has said the restrictions may cost it $30 billion of revenue.

The phone wasn’t new and was being sent by a writer for PCMag.com in the UK to Sasha Segan, who writes reviews on phones for the online publication, according to the tweet.

“The package in question was mistakenly returned to the shipper, and we apologise for this operational error,” FedEx said in a statement.