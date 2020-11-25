Fintech startup Stripe in talks for new funding at much higher valuation

US fintech startup Stripe Inc is in talks for a new funding round at a much higher valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.



The company could have a valuation of more than $70 billion or significantly higher, at as much as $100 billion, after the funding, the report said, citing one of the sources.



Stripe, which is currently valued at $36 billion, declined to comment on the report.



Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have increasingly been managing their finances online.



Stripe, whose products let receive online payments and bill customers, raised $600 million in April in an extension of a Series G round.