Fintech startup Stripe in talks for new funding at much higher valuation

-
ALSO READ
Lumis Partners' SCL starts six-month programme for supply chain startups
Amidst Pandemic Mahesh Jadhav, a Tech Entrepreneur holds accountability to encourage youth for Internet Startups
Paytm, other startups vow to fight 'big daddy' Google's clout: sources
Venture Catalysts raises Rs 100 cr for investing in over 100 startups
Postman secures $150 mn in Series C investment, valuation crosses $2 bn
-
US fintech startup Stripe Inc is in talks for a new funding round at a much higher valuation, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company could have a valuation of more than $70 billion or significantly higher, at as much as $100 billion, after the funding, the report said, citing one of the sources.
Stripe, which is currently valued at $36 billion, declined to comment on the report.
Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have increasingly been managing their finances online.
Stripe, whose products let companies receive online payments and bill customers, raised $600 million in April in an extension of a Series G round.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU