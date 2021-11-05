Footprint of top 1% threatens 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, says study

The carbon dioxide emissions of the richest 1 per cent of humanity are on track to be 30 times greater than what is compatible with keeping global heating below 1.5C, new research warns, as scientists urge governments to “constrain luxury carbon consumption” of private jets, megayachts and space travel, The Guardian reported.



But emissions of the poorest 50 per cent will continue to be below climate goals. According to BBC, the research, carried out by two European environmental agencies, comes as world leaders meet at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. "A tiny elite appear to have a free pass to pollute," saysNaftoke Dabi at Oxfam.



The richest 1 per cent — which is a population smaller than Germany — are on track to be releasing 70 tonnes of CO2 per person a year if current consumption continues, according to the study.

According to The Guardian, in total they will account for 16 per cent of total emissions by 2030, up from 13 per cent of emissions in 1990.

The charity commissioned the study from the Stockholm Environment Institute and the Institute for European Environmental Policy.