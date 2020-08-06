Former Google engineer sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets

-
A former Google engineer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber's effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service.
The sentence handed down Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him last August.
Levandowski, who helped steer Google’s self-driving car project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than $850,000. Alsup had taken the unusual step of recommending the Justice Department open a criminal investigation into
Levandowski while presiding over a high-profile civil trial between Uber and Waymo, a spin-off from a self-driving car project that Google began in 2007 after hiring Levandowski to be part of its team.
