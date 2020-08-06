JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Tencent driving talks to create $10 billion streaming giant in China
Business Standard

Former Google engineer sent to prison for stealing robocar secrets

The sentence handed down Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors

Topics
google engineer | Google | Google location stealing

AP | PTI 

google
Levandowski, who helped steer Google’s self-driving car project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than $850,000

A former Google engineer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber's effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service.

The sentence handed down Tuesday by US District Judge William Alsup came more than four months after former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski reached a plea agreement with the federal prosecutors who brought a criminal case against him last August.

Levandowski, who helped steer Google’s self-driving car project before landing at Uber, was also ordered to pay more than $850,000. Alsup had taken the unusual step of recommending the Justice Department open a criminal investigation into


Levandowski while presiding over a high-profile civil trial between Uber and Waymo, a spin-off from a self-driving car project that Google began in 2007 after hiring Levandowski to be part of its team.
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU