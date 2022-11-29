JUST IN
AWS to return more water to communities than it uses by 2030: CEO
US judge stops Amazon from firing employees for unionisation efforts
We're keeping a close eye on Twitter under Elon Musk: White House
Foxconn offers more bonuses to win back protesting staff in iPhone city
iPhone 14 Pro wait times hit new peak after disruptions at China factory
Elon Musk threatens war with Apple, jeopardizing vital relationship
Lawsuit on Google Play over 'exorbitant fees' grows to 21 million users
Apple to lose 6 million iPhone Pros because of turmoil at China plant
States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads
Data of 5.4 million users exposed online as Musk reveals Twitter 2.0
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Global shipping growth at risk from economic gloom, says UNCTAD
Business Standard

Fosun reportedly planning sale of India's $3.6 billion Gland Pharma

Fosun Pharma, a listed arm of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd., has been working with an adviser as it informally gauges interest in its controlling stake in Gland

Topics
Gland Pharma | Fosun Pharmaceutical

Dong Cao & Manuel Baigorri | Bloomberg 

Medicines, Pharma

Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. is considering a sale of Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd. after receiving interest from potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said.

Fosun Pharma, a listed arm of Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd., has been working with an adviser as it informally gauges interest in its controlling stake in Gland, the people said. Companies in the industry and buyout firms are in the early stages of studying the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Shares of Gland jumped as much as 5.7% in Mumbai following the Bloomberg News report, their largest intraday increase in almost a month. They have fallen about 53% this year, giving the company a market value of $3.6 billion. Fosun Pharma shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 5.4%.

Hyderabad-based Gland specializes in injectable drugs such as antibiotics, oncology and cardiology treatments and has a presence in about 60 countries, according to its website.

A sale would help Gland’s Chinese owner raise cash as the once-acquisitive group seeks to shore up its balance sheet. Fosun International has been exploring options for a number of assets, including French resort operator Club Med and some domestic food and beverage operations, Bloomberg News has reported.

Fosun Pharma’s high valuation expectations could present a hurdle to any potential deal amid a tough financing environment, the people said. It hasn’t kicked off a formal sale process, and there’s no certainty the deliberations will lead to a transaction, the people said.

Representatives for Fosun Pharma didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a spokesperson for Gland declined to comment.

Fosun Pharma acquired a 74% stake in Gland for about $1.1 billion in 2017 from an investor group including KKR & Co. It listed the business three years later in an $873 million initial public offering in Mumbai, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gland Pharma

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 13:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.