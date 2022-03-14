Foxconn halts Shenzhen operations, adjusts China production on Covid curbs

Major supplier and iPhone assembler said on Monday it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of to comply with the local government's COVID-19 control policies.



The southern tech hub of has tightened its COVID-19 restrictions after it reported 60 new local cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, the city's highest since contained the first outbreak in early 2020.



Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said it will deploy backup plants to reduce disruption to production. "Due to our diversified production sites in China, we have adjusted the production line to minimise the potential impact," the Taiwanese firm said in a statement.

has required all employees to take a PCR test and will resume its operations when advised to do so by the local government, the statement said.



Other Taiwanese which said they had suspended Shenzhen operations included chip substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp, another Apple supplier, and flexible printed circuit board maker Sunflex Technology Co Ltd. Sunflex said its plant would be closed until Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)