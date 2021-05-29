JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Glut of dollar drives usage of Fed reverse repo facility to record
Business Standard

French antitrust case: Google is nearing a settlement, says report

The French case also alleged other forms of self-preferencing in the advertising side of Google's business

Topics
Google | antitrust law

Reuters 

Google makes it seem like private browsing mode gives users more control of their data, Amanda Bonn, a lawyer representing users, told Koh

Google is close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising, the Wall Street Jou­rnal reported, citing peo­ple familiar with the matter.

It said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.

The French Competition Authority has said that Goog­le's tool to help websites and apps sell ads gave Google's online ad auction system an advantage over rival exchan­ges, the people told the newspaper. Google offered to settle the matter by removing obsta­cles that it puts up against competitors, the newspaper reported.

The settlement could be among the first resolutions in a wave of investigations or lawsuits targeting Google's ads business, which generated $147 billion in revenue last year, more than any other internet company. The French Competition Authority said it did not comment on ongoing cases. The French case also alleged other forms of self-preferencing in the advertising side of Google's business, the people told the newspaper.

Google spokeswoman Leslie Pitterson did not comment on the reported settlement but said that the company's third-party ad tech products work with both Google's partners' and competitors' products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 01:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.