French antitrust case: Google is nearing a settlement, says report

-
ALSO READ
Google completes Fitbit acquisition for $2.1 bn amid antitrust concerns
Google's $76 mn deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated
Google, FB agreed to team up against antitrust action, says draft lawsuit
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: Analysts expect up to 3% YoY decline in profit
-
Google is close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
It said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.
The French Competition Authority has said that Google's tool to help websites and apps sell ads gave Google's online ad auction system an advantage over rival exchanges, the people told the newspaper. Google offered to settle the matter by removing obstacles that it puts up against competitors, the newspaper reported.
The settlement could be among the first resolutions in a wave of investigations or lawsuits targeting Google's ads business, which generated $147 billion in revenue last year, more than any other internet company. The French Competition Authority said it did not comment on ongoing cases. The French case also alleged other forms of self-preferencing in the advertising side of Google's business, the people told the newspaper.
Google spokeswoman Leslie Pitterson did not comment on the reported settlement but said that the company's third-party ad tech products work with both Google's partners' and competitors' products.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU