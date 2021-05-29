French antitrust case: Google is nearing a settlement, says report

is close to settling an antitrust investigation in France over allegations it abused its power in online advertising, the Wall Street Jou­rnal reported, citing peo­ple familiar with the matter.

It said the company was expected to pay a fine and institute operational changes.

The French Competition Authority has said that Goog­le's tool to help websites and apps sell ads gave Google's online ad auction system an advantage over rival exchan­ges, the people told the newspaper. offered to settle the matter by removing obsta­cles that it puts up against competitors, the newspaper reported.

The settlement could be among the first resolutions in a wave of investigations or lawsuits targeting Google's ads business, which generated $147 billion in revenue last year, more than any other internet company. The French Competition Authority said it did not comment on ongoing cases. The French case also alleged other forms of self-preferencing in the advertising side of Google's business, the people told the newspaper.

spokeswoman Leslie Pitterson did not comment on the reported settlement but said that the company's third-party ad tech products work with both Google's partners' and competitors' products.

