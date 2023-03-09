From Kailasa to Kalakuta Republic: Micronations that amused the world

Just a few days ago Kailasa, the self-declared country founded by self-styled godman Nithyananda, created yet another controversy after its "representatives" attended a meeting in Geneva last month.

However, Nithyananda is not alone in his attempt to create a nation. There have been many such micronations from all over the world. Google map shows that there are currently nearly 80 such micronations.

Britannica describes 'micronation' as an entity that claims to be an independent state but whose sovereignty is not recognised by the community. Micronations should not be confused with microstates. Microstates are extremely small territories and have very little population but are internationally recognised. For example the Vatican city.

Micronations generally claim a territory, usually a piece of personal property or an uninhabitable tract of land.

Here are a few micronations

1) Kailasa

Nithyananda is a self-styled godman who has thousands of followers in India and abroad. In 2010, he was arrested in a sex scandal. With charges of rape and abduction, he reportedly fled India.

In 2019, Nithyananda uploaded a YouTube video and announced that he has set up his own country called Kailasa, dedicated to the "preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism".

2) Kingdom of Ruritania

The Kingdom of Ruritania is a private residence owned by the principals of this micronation. This private residency is described as their embassy in the United States of America. Here's what their website reads:

"â€‹Ruritania is an absolute monarchy based upon Divine Right and located between Dresden and Prague. We do not meet the qualifications of the for unexplained reasons, not that being a member of that organization was ever our goal. We are relegated to a few far-flung embassies and consulates in foreign countries. We hope you will raise your voice with ours and demand that the leaders of the world recognize Ruritania and the sovereignty of our beloved Anastasia, by the Grace of God, Queen of Ruritania!"

3) Liberland

Founded on the motto of "live and let live", this micronation was believed to have been established by Wit Jedlica, a Czech politician and activist, in 2015. Here's what its website says:

"Free Republic of Liberland" is a sovereign state located between Croatia and Serbia. It is a 7 km² land referred to as “Gornja Siga”. The founder and elected head of state is President Vit Jedlicka. Liberland is a constitutional republic with elements of direct democracy. The state has two Vice Presidents and 5 Ministers. The language is English. The Liberland merit is the currency of Liberland."

4) Rajneeshpuram

The micronation might not have UN approval but has a six-part docuseries called “Wild Wild Country,” on Netflix. Situated in 64,000 acres of the former Big Muddy Ranch in Oregon, the Rajneeshland found itself at the centre of media attention in the 1980s, due to the group's activities. Rajneesh, an Indian spiritual leader, set up the religious intentional community in the northwest United States, located in Wasco County, Oregon. The micronation had its own police, fire department, and public transport system. It was even incorporated as a city between 1981 and 1988.

5) Principality of Snake Hill

This micronation came up in 2003 after some Australian residents decided to secede from the nation after not being able to pay taxes. According to the principality's official blog, the Australian government filed an "ill-fated land and income suit", which was going to take away all their money. With just over a hundred citizens, they proclaimed Princess Helena as the head of state of Snake Hill.

6) Kalkuta Republic

Kalkuta Republic was the name musician and political activist Fela Kuti gave to his house, declaring it independent from the Nigerian army.

Today the Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja, Lagos is located in the actual three-story house where Fela lived and declared it the Kalakuta Republic in defiance of Nigeria’s military dictatorship. The poet described it as an independent, self-governing state. Fela lived there with his family until his passing in 1997. The site now turned into a museum is packed with his personal belongings and artifacts relating to his life and career.

According to the museum's website, the name Kalakuta Republic came from the time Fela spent in prison in 1974 on suspicion of possessing weed. "He was held in a communal cell which his fellow prisoners jokingly called Kalakuta Republic - in Swahili, kalakuta means “rascal.” The tag had a ring to it which appealed to Fela." the website read.

7) Principality of Little Scotland

Created in 1977, the Principality of Little Scotland was an Australian micronation created in 1977 by Lindsay (Fergus) Munro and his wife Lilian Munro.

According to the National Archives of Australia, the Munros travelled to Switzerland in 1978 in order to promote an investment scheme linked to the development of Little Scotland as a luxury health spa and eco-tourism destination.

Lindsay (Fergus) Munro declared the independence of a small rural acreage in the Upper Kangaroo Valley.

8) The Principality of Baneyest

Located on 136 acres near Granges-les-Beaumont, France. The micronation is based on a supposed irregularity in the Treaty of Romans, 1349.

9) Principality of Freedonia

The Principality of Freedonia tried to establish a libertarian paradise in Adwal, Somalia in controversial circumstances.

According to Wikipedia, the Principality of Freedonia was a micronation based on libertarian principles. And was created as a "hypothetical project" by a group of teenagers in the United States in 1992. The project was formalized as a new country project in 1997, with attempts to lease territory in Somaliland. However, these attempts to lease land were rejected.

10) The Republic of Molossia

The Republic of Molossia's website says that it is a sovereign, independent nation, located in and completely surrounded by the territory of the United States. "With a total area of 17,920 sRN (4.5 ha / 11.3 acres), Molossia is one of the smallest nations on earth, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in spirit. A sense of humor characterizes most Molossian people, which, coupled with the casual and comfortable western lifestyle, makes Molossia an enjoyable place to visit," the website reads.

According to the website the micronation is located in the western United States, a tiny enclave in the State of Nevada, a second enclave in Southern California and a third in Northern California.

"His Excellency, President Kevin Baugh is the current leader of our nation." the website says.