Home » International » News » Companies
Business Standard

FTX to file for bankruptcy protection in US; CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigns

Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research is also part of the bankruptcy protection

Topics
cryptocurrency | Markets | US markets

Reuters 

Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX will initiate bankruptcy proceedings in the United States while its Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, the embattled cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday, triggering what could be one of the biggest meltdowns in the industry.

The announcements, made on the company's Twitter handle, come days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research is also part of the bankruptcy protection, the company said. Sources have said that it was partly behind FTX's problems and reportedly owes FTX roughly $10 billion.

FTX's collapse marks a stunning reversal of fortunes for the company and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who until recently was hailed as a "white knight" and drew comparisons to billionaire Warren Buffett.

It also raises questions about the future of smaller firms like BlockFi and bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, which had signed rescue packages with FTX after the spectacular crash of TerraUSD in May pushed many companies to the brink of collapse.

FTX was seeking a lifeline after a liquidity crunch due to customers withdrawing funds at a frenetic pace. It also fans concerns about the future of the crypto industry, which faces an uphill task of regaining favor among retail investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:17 IST

`
