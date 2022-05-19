Futures signal more selling on Wall Street as growth fears mount

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Wall Street, tech stocks fired up by Twitter rally after Musk purchase
-
US stock index futures fell on Thursday, signaling more selling on Wall Street as investors kept a close eye on the impact of rising inflation on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday logged their biggest one-day percentage loss since June 2020 after dismal results from retailer Target Corp underscored just how hard inflation is biting consumers.
Cisco Systems Inc slumped 12.5% in premarket trading as the networking gear maker cut its 2022 revenue growth outlook due to China lockdowns and the Ukraine conflict.
The S&P 500 is down 17.7% so far in 2022, hit by factors ranging from the severity of China's pandemic lockdowns, the conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.
High-growth stocks led the sell-off as investors scramble to adjust to tightening financial conditions. The benchmark index is down 18.2% from its record close on Jan. 3 and a close below 20% will confirm bear market territory, joining its tech-heavy peer Nasdaq.
Goldman Sachs strategists estimated a 35% probability of the U.S. economy entering a recession in the next two years, while Morgan Stanley's latest research showed a 25% probability for a recession starting in the next 12 months.
Wells Fargo Investment Institute on Wednesday reduced its economic expectations with a mild U.S. recession now on the horizon in its base case scenario for the end of 2022 and early 2023.
Megacap tech and growth shares such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc
and Tesla Inc slipped between 1.1% and 2.4% in premarket trading.
Morgan Stanley dipped 1% to lead declines among the big banks.
At 06:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 407 points, or 1.29%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53 points, or 1.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.42%.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 32.72 points, its highest since May 12.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU