G-20 still deadlocked as China won't budge on climate goals

Negotiations ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Rome dragged into Friday, stuck on energy and climate issues. Some countries singled out China, saying it is refusing to beef up commitments to limit temperature increases and digging in over coal, with Russia and India also dragging the chain.

The countries are set to commit to ending funding for coal-fired power plants overseas during this weekend’s meeting but are struggling to agree on a date by when they’ll ditch supporting them at home, according to officials briefed on the talks.

In short, there is no progress from a meeting of environmental ministers three months ago, and with signs of a blame game starting to form, there is limited scope for the sherpas — as the officials doing the leg work on the communique are known — to make any progress.

Wanting overseas coal addressed was formally raised by Italy back in July. It is looking likely that it will be down to leaders to step in aggressively when the summit formally kicks off on Saturday.

