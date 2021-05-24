G7 close to agreement on taxation of world's largest companies: Report

-
ALSO READ
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
Govt comes down heavily on Twitter, says lawful orders binding on any biz
Twitter reopens verification after 3-year hiatus: check eligibility details
Ready to discuss bringing petrol, diesel under GST at next Council meet: FM
Govt extends due date for filing FY20 GST annual returns till March 31
-
Group of Seven (G7) countries are close to reaching agreement on the corporate taxation of multinationals, clearing the way for a global deal later in the year, the Financial Times reported.
After the United States agreed to accept a minimum rate of at least 15 per cent, France, Germany and Italy said the new proposal was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July.
Britain said it welcomed the United States' commitment to finding a solution, but did not comment specifically on the US proposal.
A G7 deal could be agreed as early as Friday after progress was made among top officials in recent days, the FT said.
"The world is closer than ever before to a global minimum tax," US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 22.
“Great to hear the positive reception to our proposal,” he said on Twitter. “This is what it looks like to lead the world to end the race to the bottom.” Nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet and Facebook. Asked if Britain would fall into line with the United States and accept a 15 per cent minimum tax rate, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:
“Reaching an international agreement on how large digital companies are taxed is a priority, and we welcome the US's renewed commitment to reaching a solution.”
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU