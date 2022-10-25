JUST IN
US vows full military defence of allies against North Korea: Wendy Sherman
Adidas ends partnership with rapper Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
General Motors posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook; margin slips

GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier

Topics
General Motors | Q3 results

Reuters  |  Detroit 

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Reuters

General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago.

GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier.

Chief Executive Mary Barra, in a letter to shareholders, cited improved supply chain conditions and said the company is "actively managing the headwinds we face." GM said it captured 8% of the U.S. electric vehicle market in the quarter, on record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on General Motors

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 16:39 IST

