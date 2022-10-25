General Motors posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook; margin slips

-
ALSO READ
Canara Bank Q1 net up 71.8% YoY to Rs 2,022 cr on higher interest income
SBI Q1 preview: Treasury loss, subdued loan growth may cloud profitability
Private bank profits rise, thanks to higher NII and low provisions
RIL Q1FY23 results: A look at the company's performance in last 4 quarters
Bajaj Finance: Analysts bullish on accelerated growth, digital initiatives
-
General Motors Co on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
The automaker reported net income of $3.3 billion, compared with $2.4 billion a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $41.9 billion, from $26.8 billion a year ago.
GM's net margin slipped to 7.9%, from 9.0% a year earlier.
Chief Executive Mary Barra, in a letter to shareholders, cited improved supply chain conditions and said the company is "actively managing the headwinds we face." GM said it captured 8% of the U.S. electric vehicle market in the quarter, on record sales of the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 16:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU