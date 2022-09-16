Germany takes control of Russian-owned refinery amid energy crisis

-
Germany took control of a major Russian-owned oil refinery on Friday, risking retaliation from Moscow as Berlin strives to shore up energy supplies and meet its European Union commitment to eliminate Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
The economy ministry said it was putting a unit of Russian oil firm Rosneft under the trusteeship of the industry regulator and taking over the business’ Schwedt refinery, which supplies 90 per cent of Berlin's fuel.
“This is a far-reaching energy policy decision to protect our country,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference to present the government's plans to put the Schwedt refinery under the control of the Federal Network Agency regulator.
The plans included a ‘package for the future’ with more than $996.10 million in federal and state government investments over several years in eastern German states.
“We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there,” Scholz added.
