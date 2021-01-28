Global Covid cases surpass grim 100-million milestone; 2.1 million dead

Global cases surpassed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as countries around the world struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls. Almost 1.3 per cent of the world’s population has now been infected with Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and more than 2.1 million people have died. One person has been infected every 7.7 seconds, on average, since the start of the year. Around 668,250 cases have been reported each day over the same period, and the global fatality rate stands at 2.15 per cent. The worst-affected countries — the United States, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom — make up more than half all reported Covid-19 cases but represent 28 per cent of the global population, according to a Reuters analysis. It took the world 11 months to record the first 50 million cases of the pandemic, compared to just three months for cases to double to 100 million. Around 56 countries have begun vaccinating people for the coronavirus, administering at least 64 million doses. Israel leads the world on per capita vaccinations, inoculating 29 per cent of its population with at least one dose. Tensions rise as Astra, EU hold vaccine delivery talks The European Union’s dispute with AstraZeneca intensified Wednesday with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker denying the EU's assertion that it had pulled out of talks on vaccine supplies.

The latest disagreement between the two sides came after AstraZeneca rejected the EU’s accusation that the firm had failed to honour its commitments to deliver vaccines. Nepal launches inoculation drive with vaccines gifted by India Nepal on Wednesday launched a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive with the one million doses of vaccine provided by India under grant assistance in sync with its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

Plant producing Astra vaccine evacuated in UK A plant in Wales that produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been partially evacuated after a suspicious package was received, the company that operates it said on Wednesday. “Wockhardt UK in Wrexham this morning received a suspicious package to site. All relevant authorities were immediately notified and engaged,” the firm said, referring to its facility in Wales. “Upon expert advice we have partially evacuated the site pending a full investigation. The safety of our employees and business continuity remain of paramount importance.” Earlier, the BBC reported that a police bomb disposal unit has been sent to the plant. “We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate,” local police said in a statement.