Global energy demand will fall 6% in 2020: International Energy Agency

The decline is equivalent to losing the entire energy demand of India, the world's third-largest energy consumer

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

In China, the demand is projected to decline by more than 4%, a reversal from average annual demand growth of nearly 3% between 2010 and 2019.

The global energy demand will fall 6% in 2020, the biggest shock in seven decades, according to International Energy Agency.

The decline is equivalent to losing the entire energy demand of India, the world’s third-largest energy consumer. In China, the demand is projected to decline by more than 4%, a reversal from average annual demand growth of nearly 3% between 2010 and 2019.


First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 23:12 IST

