Goldkman Sachs, Morgan Stanley order staff to return to office full-time

-
ALSO READ
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Fundamentals for oil weaken, witness 1st surplus since June 2020: Goldman
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Goldman Sachs allows workaholic senior staff to take unlimited vacation
-
Two of Wall Street’s most prominent investment banks are removing some of the final hurdles to fully returning to offices following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which led Wall Street’s return to Manhattan towers by pushing employees to resume regular commutes last year, and Morgan Stanley both told staff that they will ease some of their remaining Covid-19 mitigation efforts after the Labor Day weekend.
Goldman will let employees outside New York enter offices regardless of vaccination status, with no requirement to participate in regular testing or wear face coverings, according to a memo sent to staff. The bank cited new US Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as improved treatments and wide availability of testing.
In New York, Goldman employees with an approved medical or religious exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate can enter offices with no testing or face coverings, the bank said. Those without an approved exemption and who don’t meet the mandate should continue to work remotely.
The Wall Street giant has been aggressive in pushing a return to offices, with Chief Executive Officer David Solomon saying the pandemic wouldn’t change the firm’s in-person culture.
The memo didn’t specify how many days a week employees are expected to attend. Earlier this year, Goldman executives emphasized that their expectation is that staff meeting Covid-protocol requirements will work from the office. The firm has been out in front trying to corral its staff to resume full-time office work even as its workforce has been reluctant.
Last week, Morgan Stanley told its New York staff that as of Sept. 5, it’s ending tests and control measures such as exposure notifications emails. Anyone who tests positive should still isolate for at least five days, then wear a mask for five more, according to a memo.
Staffers who may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive don’t need to isolate, but should wear a mask for 10 days in the office and get tested on day 5, the firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU