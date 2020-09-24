Goldman, Citi, HSBC hit pause on UK office return after Johnson plea

-
ALSO READ
IndusInd Bank jumps 4% as Goldman Sachs buys stake; stock up 12% in 3 days
Covid-19: Big banks reassure staff on layoffs owing to future uncertainty
Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales
Oil rescues big banks' commodities profits as gold income tumbles
Goldman Sachs Group slashes quarterly profit 85% with 1MDB legal charge
-
Banks from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Citigroup Inc., and HSBC Holdings Plc have hit pause on plans to return workers in London after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to Britons to work from home to help tame a resurgent coronavirus.
Goldman Sachs is encouraging its London employees to go back to working remotely if possible, though its Plumtree Court office will remain open for those who need it. Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC and Citigroup will pause the return of some teams to its UK offices.
Barclays Plc, Societe Generale SA and insurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London have told some UK staff to return home, according to the BBC.
“The UK government is now asking people who can work from home to do so,” Richard Gnodde, Goldman’s international head, said in a memo to staff. “Plumtree Court will remain open and we will continue to take steps to sustain a safe, ‘Covid-compliant’ working environment.”
Goldman’s reversal came just as the bank was preparing to welcome more staff back into London and New York offices after months of lockdowns left its central hubs largely empty.
Goldman had returned about 20 per cent of staff to Plumtree Court, its new European headquarters that opened just over a year ago.
“If you have concerns about where you should be working, please discuss with your manager,” Gnodde said in the memo.
Earlier this month, Goldman sent some traders home from its Manhattan headquarters when at least one employee tested positive for Covid-19. The bank is moving forward with plans to start bringing back staffers across most divisions in New York, telling them to prepare for week-in, week-out rotational shifts starting in October.
Citigroup told London workers to “exercise their own judgment” in deciding whether they need to work in the office, according to an internal memo sent late Tuesday by David Livingstone, chief executive officer of the firm’s franchise in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and seen by Bloomberg News. The US bank, which employs 5,000 people in the British capital, said that its London building remains open and is Covid-secure for those that have a “personal or business need” to be in the office.
Deutsche Bank said Wednesday it was suspending plans to return more employees to the office, but its London headquarters will stay open for those that need to attend.
HSBC outlined several updates in a memo to UK staff Tuesday:
Critical workers in branches and a small number of open offices will continue to do so while plans for phase one teams returning to the office will be paused
Requests to enter the office for one-time reasons like picking up equipment will not be allowed except in exceptional circumstances
Pilot programs to determine how to hold events like strategy sessions and planning days will be paused until conditions improve
There’s a real risk of “many more deaths” if people fail to do their part, the UK premier warned in a televised address on Tuesday evening. Johnson’s top scientific adviser has warned that the country needs urgent action to slow the spread of the virus.
The chief medical officers for the four UK nations recommended the coronavirus alert status should rise by one rank to Level 4, meaning cases are “now rising rapidly and probably exponentially.”
Johnson said the latest measures could last for six months.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU