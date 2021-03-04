Goldman Sachs to swell to record size in Singapore with 100 tech hires

-
ALSO READ
Goldman promotes India's Gunjan Samtani, three other Asia executives
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Goldman's trading business returns to former glory amid Covid-19 crisis
Malaysia drops criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB bond sales
Biocon Biologics gets capital injection of $150 mn from Goldman Sachs
-
Goldman Sachs Group plans to add about 100 staff in Singapore, taking its headcount in the Southeast Asian financial hub to a record, following a tumultuous period in the region.
All of the new positions will mainly be in technology, and the appointments will take the number of employees in the city to more than 1,000, E G Morse, head of Goldman Sachs’ regional operations, said in an interview. About 60 per cent of existing staff work in support and technology roles.
Part of the tech hiring will support the bank’s cash management operations, a new area of business for Goldman Sachs, according to Morse.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU