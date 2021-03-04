Goldman Sachs to swell to record size in Singapore with 100 tech hires

Group plans to add about 100 staff in Singapore, taking its headcount in the Southeast Asian financial hub to a record, following a tumultuous period in the region.

All of the new positions will mainly be in technology, and the appointments will take the number of employees in the city to more than 1,000, E G Morse, head of Goldman Sachs’ regional operations, said in an interview. About 60 per cent of existing staff work in support and technology roles.

Part of the tech hiring will support the bank’s cash management operations, a new area of business for Goldman Sachs, according to Morse.