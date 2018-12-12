Google has 'no plans' to launch Chinese search engine: CEO Sundar Pichai

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Washington 

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Google logo in this picture illustration | Photo: Reuters

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a US congressional panel on Tuesday that the Alphabet Inc unit currently has "no plans" to launch a search engine in China but did not rule out a future launch.

Pichai, who testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, had told U.S. lawmakers in a letter in August that providing such a search engine would give "broad benefits" to China but that it was unclear whether Google could launch the service there.

Pichai told the committee he would be "fully transparent" with policymakers if the company brings search products to China.

"Right now, there are no plans to launch search in China," Pichai testified. "Getting access to information is an important human right, so we always are compelled across the world to try hard to provide that information."

Lawmakers and hundreds of Google employees have raised concerns that Google would comply with China's internet censorship and surveillance policies if it re-enters the Chinese search engine market.

First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 01:12 IST

