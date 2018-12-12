Google has 'no plans' to launch Chinese search engine: CEO Sundar Pichai

-
ALSO READ
Google asks employees to delete China search engine memo: Report
Google not close to launching search engine in China: Sundar Pichai
US senators ask Sundar Pichai about Google's plan of censored China version
Google's censored search engine project in China at early stage: CEO Pichai
Google may pay Apple $9 billion to remain default search engine on Safari
-
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told a US congressional panel on Tuesday that the Alphabet Inc unit currently has "no plans" to launch a search engine in China but did not rule out a future launch.
Pichai, who testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, had told U.S. lawmakers in a letter in August that providing such a search engine would give "broad benefits" to China but that it was unclear whether Google could launch the service there.
Pichai told the committee he would be "fully transparent" with policymakers if the company brings search products to China.
"Right now, there are no plans to launch search in China," Pichai testified. "Getting access to information is an important human right, so we always are compelled across the world to try hard to provide that information."
Lawmakers and hundreds of Google employees have raised concerns that Google would comply with China's internet censorship and surveillance policies if it re-enters the Chinese search engine market.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU