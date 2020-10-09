Google must open payment talks with publishers, says French court

-
ALSO READ
Google loses appeal against $56 mn fine in France in privacy breach case
Google's new subsea cable to link US, United Kingdom and Spain
Google Play Pass to be available in nine more countries outside the US
Google ordered to pay for news taken from publishers in France
Google introduces new games, titles for Play Pass users without ads
-
A French appeals court upheld an order for Google to open negotiations with French publishers over payments to use their news content.
The Paris Court of Appeal sided with France's competition authority, which had ordered the US tech company to discuss compensation with publishers and news agencies for reusing their material online.
French regulators had argued that Google must sit down for talks under a “neighboring rights” law adopted after the European Union overhauled the bloc's copyright rules, which include allowing news companies to demand payments when search engines display snippets of their stories.
Google had balked and threatened last year to stop displaying snippets and thumbnail photos in its search results but French regulators said in April that the company was likely abusing its dominant position. Google argued it shouldn't have to pay because news companies benefit from the millions of readers it sends to their websites.
The company also unsuccessfully argued that the competition watchdog overstepped its authority.
Google has at the same time been in more narrowly focused talks on digital copyright with French newspapers and said a day earlier it's on the verge of reaching a deal.
“Our priority remains to reach an agreement with the French publishers and press agencies,” the company said. "We appealed to get legal clarity on some parts of the order, and we will now review the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal.” News companies had pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is on the decline as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.
Google and Facebook are also facing pressure in Australia, which wants to make them pay for using news content.
Meanwhile, Google said last week it would pay publishers in Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the U.K. $ 1 billion over the next three years for their news as it seeks to defuse tensions with the industry.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU