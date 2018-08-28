Google rigging search results to show only negative stories about me: Trump

US President accused Alphabet Inc.’s of rigging its search results to display only negative stories about him, calling it “a very serious situation” that “will be addressed.”

“ search results for ‘ News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD, Fake is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal," tweeted early Tuesday, in his latest claim of bias on the part of a news or social media company.

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

....results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, he said “ & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

The most recent broadside follows the president’s Aug. 24 claim that social media “giants” are “silencing millions of people.” Such accusations -- along with assertions that the news media and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia meddling probe are biased against him -- have been a chief Trump talking point meant to appeal to the president’s base.

