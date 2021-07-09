Google sued by 36 states over alleged Play Store abuses: Report

Alphabet’s was sued by three dozen states alleging that the company illegally abused its power over the sale and distribution of apps through the Play store on mobile devices.

State attorneys general said in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco that used anticompetitive tactics to thwart competition and ensure that developers have no choice but to go through the to reach users. It then collects an “extravagant” commission of up to 30 per cent on app purchases, the states said.

Google was accused of paying Samsung Electronics, the largest Android manufacturer, to ensure that the Korean company didn’t develop its own competing app store. Additionally, after Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. began distributing its app outside of Google’s store, Google “bought off” developers to dissuade them from doing the same, according to the complaint. Details of those payouts were blacked out in the complaint.

The company said the lawsuit “gets it wrong” by limiting the definition of the app marketplace to Android devices and ignoring that Google competes with Apple for developers and consumers.

“We don’t impose the same restrictions as other mobile operating systems do,” Wilson White, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, said in a blog post. “So it’s strange that a group of state attorneys general chose to file a lawsuit attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others.”

New York is leading the case with Utah, North Carolina and Tennessee.

“Google has served as the gatekeeper of the internet for many years, but more recently, it has also become the gatekeeper of our digital devices --resulting in all of us paying more for the software we use every day,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The complaint, filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia, marks a new attack by government officials in the U.S. against the search engine’s business practices. The Justice Department and a group of states filed separate complaints over Google’s search business last year, while another state coalition sued over Google’s digital advertising business.