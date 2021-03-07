Hackers breach thousands of Microsoft customers around the world

An attack on Microsoft’s widely used business email software is morphing into a global cybersecurity crisis, as race to infect as many victims as possible before can secure their computer systems. The attack, which has said started with a Chinese government-backed hacking group, has so far claimed at least 60,000 known victims globally, according to a former senior US official. Many of them appear to be small or medium-sized businesses caught in a wide net the attackers cast as worked to shut down the hack.

Victims identified so far include banks and electricity providers, as well as senior citizen homes and an ice cream company, according to Huntress, a Maryland-based firm that monitors the security of customers, in a blog post Friday. One U.S. cybersecurity company which asked not to be named said its experts alone were working with at least 50 victims, trying to quickly determine what data the may have taken while also trying to eject them.

The rapidly escalating attack drew the concern of U.S. national security officials, in part because the were able to hit so many victims so quickly. Researchers say in the final phases of the attack, the hackers appeared to have automated the process, scooping up tens of thousands of new victims around the world in a matter of days. “We are undertaking a whole of government response to assess and address the impact,” a White House official wrote in an email on Saturday. “This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously.”



Server Flaws Raise Alarms at White House, DHS The Chinese hacking group, which Microsoft calls Hafnium, appears to have been breaking into private and government computer networks through the company’s popular Exchange email software for a number of months, initially targeting only a small number of victims, according to Steven Adair, head of the northern Virginia-based Volexity. The cybersecurity company helped Microsoft identify the flaws being used by the hackers for which the software giant issued a fix.

The result is a second cybersecurity crisis coming just months after suspected Russian hackers breached nine federal agencies and at least 100 through tampered updates from IT management software maker SolarWinds LLC. Cybersecurity experts that defend the world’s computer systems expressed a growing sense of frustration and exhaustion.