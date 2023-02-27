'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired

Elon Musk’s takeover of has been nothing short of chaos and disaster for thousands of its employees worldwide. In a fresh round of job cuts has laid off at least 200 employees, according to reports in the New York Times.

Some of them received a termination email late Saturday night, while others tweeted that they discovered about their firing after they were unable to access into the company’s internal system.

As per reports, the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in Twitter’s revenue.

It said the tech giant had cut 10 per cent of its current workforce, which it estimated at 2,000 people.

This is the latest round of job losses at since chief executive Elon Musk sacked about 50 per cent of its 7,500 employees when he took over in October.

The layoffs hit employees on teams across the company, including engineering and product, according to people familiar with the situation.

Among those cut was Esther Crawford, one of the executives who had been in charge of Twitter Blue, the site’s subscription service, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer said in a tweet on Sunday.

Shortly after Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, Crawford notably tweeted in a post that went viral that employees sometimes will have to #SleepWhereYouWork in order to meet deadlines.

In her first public comments after the report, Crawford said she was proud of the team she worked with, without confirming or disputing the details.

She took to Twitter and spoke about the same. “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” the former employee tweeted.

Several startup founders who joined Twitter via acquisitions the past few years tweeted Sunday that they’d also been cut, including a founder of the newsletter startup Revue and the design firm Ueno. Previously, Twitter had tried to avoid cutting founders to avoid having to expedite vesting of large stock grants, people familiar with the company said.