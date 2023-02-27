JUST IN
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded: Report
Business Standard

'Hard work was a mistake', Twitter employee regrets after being fired

Another 200 staffers fired in fresh round of job cuts

Topics
Twitter | lay-offs | Employment

Agencies 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been nothing short of chaos and disaster for thousands of its employees worldwide. In a fresh round of job cuts Twitter has laid off at least 200 employees, according to reports in the New York Times.

Some of them received a termination email late Saturday night, while others tweeted that they discovered about their firing after they were unable to access into the company’s internal system.

As per reports, the latest job cuts aim to offset a plunge in Twitter’s revenue.

It said the tech giant had cut 10 per cent of its current workforce, which it estimated at 2,000 people.

This is the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked about 50 per cent of its 7,500 employees when he took over in October.

The layoffs hit employees on teams across the company, including engineering and product, according to people familiar with the situation.

Among those cut was Esther Crawford, one of the executives who had been in charge of Twitter Blue, the site’s subscription service, Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer said in a tweet on Sunday.

Shortly after Musk’s takeover of Twitter last year, Crawford notably tweeted in a post that went viral that employees sometimes will have to #SleepWhereYouWork in order to meet deadlines.

In her first public comments after the report, Crawford said she was proud of the team she worked with, without confirming or disputing the details.

She took to Twitter and spoke about the same. “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” the former employee tweeted.

Several startup founders who joined Twitter via acquisitions the past few years tweeted Sunday that they’d also been cut, including a founder of the newsletter startup Revue and the design firm Ueno. Previously, Twitter had tried to avoid cutting founders to avoid having to expedite vesting of large stock grants, people familiar with the company said.

Stellantis to cut up to 2,000 jobs

Stellantis NV is planning to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Italy this year to further reduce its workforce in Fiat’s former home country as the transition to electric vehicles takes its toll. The French-Italian carmaker, formed from the 2021 merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, and local unions agreed on the reductions that represent about 4.3 per cent of its 47,000 workforce in the country. The decision follows similar cuts last year.

The planned exits will come mostly from workers not directly involved in production, who will receive benefits that include early retirement and as much as two years of salary for older workers, unions said on Monday.

-Bloomberg

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:57 IST

`
