Here's what top three mutual funds bought and sold in March

Inflows into Indian equity hit a five-month high in March, induced by the rally that recently lifted the $2.2 trillion stock market to a record.

Stock funds took in about Rs 118 billion ($1.7 billion), the highest since October, and more than double over the previous month, data from the Association of in India show.

Here’s what the top three asset managers bought and sold last month:

HDFC Mutual Fund

India’s largest money manager held Rs 1.5 trillion in equities, with financials accounting for about 33 per cent of stock assets followed by industrial companies at about 14 per cent.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

The money manager held equity assets of Rs 1.3 trillion, with financials making up 27 per cent of assets followed by materials at about 10 per cent and energy at 9.7 percent.

The fund house had about Rs 1.6 trillion invested in more than 300 stocks. Financials made up about 36 percent of assets, followed by technology at 10 per cent.