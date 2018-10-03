Here's why Donald Trump should not be armed with nuclear weapons

On September 26, the global community celebrated Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, a day designated by the (UN) to draw attention to one of its oldest goals: achieving global

By unhappy coincidence, September 26 was also the day President addressed the UN Security Council, and total wasn’t exactly high on his agenda. As expected, he wants North Korea to fully abandon its arsenal (and Iran, though it doesn’t have one) — without the reducing its own in return.

Trump’s aggressive, bullying rhetoric was on full display throughout his remarks when he addressed the UN General Assembly the previous day. (He did dial it back a bit from last year’s UN address, when he said the would “totally destroy” North Korea and referred to as “Rocket Man,” but maybe that’s a low bar.)

Trump has made it abundantly clear that he’s not committed to Like other presidents before him, he has the power to unilaterally order a first nuclear strike. Rather unlike others, he’s previously asked, if we have nuclear weapons, why can’t we use them?





ALSO READ: UN sanctions on N Korea will remain in place till denuclearisation: Pompeo

But Congress has the power to act to avert a nuclear catastrophe. In fact, a few champions in Congress have recently taken critical steps to prevent the outbreak of

On September 18, Representatives Ted Lieu, Adam Smith, John Garamendi, Earl Blumenauer, and Senator Ed Markey introduced a bill called the “Hold the LYNE Act,” which stands for Low-Yield Nuclear Explosive. It would “prohibit the research, development, production, and deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads for submarine-launched ballistic missiles.”

So-called “low-yield” actually lower the threshold for and increase the risk that they may actually be used.

“There’s no such thing as a low-yield nuclear war,” said Lieu in the joint press release announcing the bill. “Use of any nuclear weapon, regardless of its killing power, could be catastrophically destabilizing. It opens the door for severe miscalculation and could drag the U.S. and our allies into a devastating nuclear conflict.”



ALSO READ: North Korea must denuclearise by January 2021, says Trump administration

We’ve come very close to in the past. On September 26, 1983, Soviet military officer Stanislav Petrov made a split-second decision and deemed a supposed missile attack from the to be an error, refusing to carry out an order to counterattack and thus averting a nuclear war.

If Petrov hadn’t made that judgment, we might not even be here to advocate for a world free of

Let’s take the lessons we’ve learned from the past and use them to create a healthier, safer future for young people and future generations, so they won’t have to worry about the looming threat of nuclear war.

The president of the United States may not have marked the Day for the Total Elimination of The rest of us still can.



Olivia Alperstein is the Media Relations Manager for Physicians for Social Responsibility (www.psr.org).