Home Depot beats sales estimates in June qtr on demand from builders

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation plans to transport fuel to Tripura via Bangladesh
Citigroup's Q1 profit sinks 46% on loan loss provisions, dealmaking slump
World shares mostly higher after China cuts key rate on gloomy eco data
Delhi transport minister flags prototype e-bus,100 low-floor CNG buses
Dozens killed, scores injured in late-night Bangladesh container depot fire
-
Home Depot Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly comparable sales above Wall Street estimates on steady demand for home-improvement goods from builders and handymen.
Analysts have said demand from home-improvement professionals has been strong, even as do-it-yourself customers are reining in their spending, due to a healthy pipeline of remodeling work.
Around 40 per cent to 45 per cent of Home Depot's customers are professionals, compared with just 20 per cent to 25 per cent for smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc, according to estimates from several brokerages.
Home Depot's comparable sales rose 5.8 per cent for the second quarter, while analysts had expected a 4.9% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net sales for the largest U.S. home improvement chain climbed 6.5 per cent to a $43.79 billion, compared with estimates of $43.36 billion.
Higher product prices drove average spending per transaction up more than 9 per cent, even as customer transactions at its stores dropped 3 per cent, helping the company record its highest ever quarterly sales and earnings.
Net earnings increased to $5.17 billion, or $5.05 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, from $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $4.94 per share.
Home Depot's shares fell 1.5 per cent to $310 in premarket trading as it maintained its outlook for fiscal 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU