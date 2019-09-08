Police use tear gas to quell riots as Hong Kong protesters start blazes

police fired tear gas at protesters who built barricades, started blazes and paralyzed traffic in the city’s prime business area on Sunday as unrest becomes increasingly difficult to contain.

Riot police dispersed demonstrators in parts of of Central only for them to regather in other districts. Officers fired tear gas in the busy shopping neighborhood of Causeway Bay where protesters had massed after some started a fire at an entrance to the city’s busiest subway station.

The clashes followed an earlier peaceful march to the US consulate. Separately on Sunday, prominent activist Joshua Wong said he was arrested at the airport for allegedly breaching bail conditions.

On Saturday, at least 19 people were injured, two seriously, in clashes between police and protesters outside the Mong Kok police station and elsewhere. Chief Executive Carrie Lam last week scrapped the extradition bill that sparked the ongoing wave of demonstrations, which deteriorated last weekend into some of the worst violence in the former British colony since its return to Chinese rule in 1997. The withdrawal of the bill was one of five demands made by protesters.