Bloomberg

How Russia's invasion of Ukraine is tearing apart the global food system

Hungary, Indonesia and Argentina have imposed trade barriers on agricultural exports

The global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy.

Food inflation

The Ukraine war threatens staple crops from Europe’s key grain-growing regions, which means escalating food prices that have already been plaguing consumers around the world could get worse, raising the threat of a full-blown hunger crisis.

Food protectionism

Governments are taking steps to keep food supplies closer to home. Hungary, Indonesia and Argentina have imposed trade barriers on agricultural exports.

First Published: Mon, March 14 2022. 00:59 IST

