HSBC overstated Asia spinoff risks, thinks top shareholder Ping An: Report

-
ALSO READ
HSBC and Ping An executives plan to discuss breakup proposal
HSBC rejects break-up call, promises higher quarterly dividend
HSBC India to lend $250 million to high-growth, tech-led startups
HSBC says its profit tripled in 2021 to $12.6 billion, outlook 'good'
HSBC annual pretax profit more than doubles, puts forward key goal
-
Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance Group believes HSBC has overstated the challenges and difficulties of spinning off the bank, said a source with direct knowledge of the thinking of the bank's biggest shareholder.
The bank came under pressure from Ping An in April to explore options including spinning off its mainstay Asia business to increase shareholder returns.
Details of Ping An's internal discussions come after HSBC on August 1 pushed back on the Chinese investor's proposals while reporting its half-year earnings.
HSBC said a break-up would mean a potential long-term hit to the bank's credit rating, tax bill and operating costs, and bring immediate risks in executing any spinoff or merger.
Ping An declined to comment, while a spokesperson for HSBC said the bank had nothing to add to comments made by its executives last week.
The detailed rebuttal as described by the source with knowledge of Ping An's thinking represents the investor's most detailed pushback yet of HSBC's strategy, and signals Ping An's intention to continue the dispute.
While activist investors sometimes acquire a stake in a big bank and confront management on how it is run, it is unusual for a Chinese entity such as Ping An, whose top shareholders include state-backed entities, to take such a proactive stance.
Ping An believes a spin-off would generate an additional $25-$35 billion in market value and release over $8 billion in capital, said the source, citing "external" analysis. The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Responding to HSBC's argument that spinning off its Asian business will hit global synergies, the source said HSBC would remain a major shareholder of the Asian unit after the separation and both parties could enter into cooperation agreements.
The spat between HSBC and Ping An shows the challenges facing the UK lender, as it attempts to navigate geopolitical tensions between the U.S., Britain and China amid criticism from lawmakers in the West over the bank's activities in Hong Kong.
HSBC Chief Executive Noel Quinn said on Aug.1 the bank's dialogue with Ping An "has been purely around commercial issues", with no political aspect.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU