HSBC rejects break-up call, promises higher quarterly dividend

-
ALSO READ
HSBC and Ping An executives plan to discuss breakup proposal
JetBlue sweetens offer for Spirit, boosts breakup fee, adds cash payment
HSBC India to lend $250 million to high-growth, tech-led startups
Insurance firm Howden to raise stake in Indian arm to 100%%; gets Irdai nod
US plans semiconductor alliance with Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
-
Soon after rebuffing a break-up plan by its top investor, HSBC fielded questions from disgruntled retail investors on Tuesday and its executives defended their strategy to operate as a global bank at its first meeting in Hong Kong in three years.
The London-headquartered lender is under pressure from Ping An Insurance Group Co of China to explore options including spinning off its mainstay Asia business to increase shareholder returns.
HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Noel Quinn were grilled for more than an hour by investors on the bank's strategy for dividends and growth in the meeting, attended by hundreds of shareholders in the business district.
“Resuming paying quarterly dividend in 2023 is ‘too late’ and the promised level of dividend is ‘too low’, said Jay Chong, an activist shareholder, who is in his 30s and whose family holds more than half a million shares of HSBC.
Hong Kong is HSBC Holdings’ biggest market and a key investor base for the Asia-focused bank. Some investors in the city have been vocal in their support of Ping An’s plan.
About 30 HSBC retail investors staged a brief protest near the conference room entrance at Tuesday’s meeting just before it began, chanting ‘management should step down’ over dividend cancellations and sluggish returns.
HSBC met the retail shareholders a day after rejecting the break-up call as it reported forecast-beating profits, raised a profitability goal and promised chunkier dividends. The bank has argued that a spin off would be costly, time consuming and require billions in technology spending, while also raising regulatory risks
“Our strategy which is now two and half years into execution should put the bank on the path to deliver returns in 2023 at a level we have not achieved in the last 10 years,” Tucker said on Tuesday. “This return should help drive and increase the share price and have a positive impact on the dividend.”
Analysts said Hong Kong's retail shareholders are unlikely to have the heft to eventually force a vote on a break-up. Big institutional investors have so far not commented.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU