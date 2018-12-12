Huawei CFO arrest sparks Chinese backlash that could hurt US talks

Calls to boycott Canadian goods, throw away iPhones and load up on handsets are among signs of budding public anger in China over the arrest of the Chinese technology giant’s chief financial officer in Vancouver.

A number of Chinese have posted notices to their social media accounts proclaiming support for Huawei, while offering employees subsidies and other incentives to purchase the firm’s products. Shenzhen-based Menpad also threatened to fine employees if they bought Apple’s phones, while some social media users offered ideas on how to get rid of iPhones.





ALSO READ: Arrest of Huawei CFO: A retaliation? China detains former Canadian diplomat

The arrest of Meng Wanzhou has grabbed global attention amid concerns her detention could derail talks between the US and China to hammer out a trade deal. Escalating public outrage in China could leave Beijing little room to compromise as authorities weigh their desire to buoy the economy against the need to not appear weak at home.

Over the past weekend, the Chinese government separately summoned the ambassadors of Canada and the US to condemn the arrest, including threats of grave consequences.