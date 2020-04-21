Huawei Telecommunications appoints David Li as CEO; replaces Jay Chen

Telecommunications India on Tuesday said it has appointed David Li as its chief executive officer.



He replaces Jay Chen who has been promoted to handle Asia Pacific level business role.





“I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Telecommunications in India. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of India’s ICT industry and will continue to work with the government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations,” Li said.

Li joined in 2002 and has experience of working in the India market, including in roles like vice president sales and vice president HR during different phases of his career. He was serving as CEO of Huawei Cambodia before returning to India to take on his new role.



"In his new role, David will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Telecommunications India's strategy, directions and operations in the country, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT (information and communications technology) partner in accelerating the digital visions of India," the statement said.

