'I've always followed rules': Sunak seeks review of financial declarations

is seeking a formal review into whether he properly declared his financial interests, a move the Chancellor of the Exchequer said he hoped would ensure the public “retain confidence” as he seeks to move past a row over his and his family’s tax affairs. “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity,” Sunak said on Twitter, where he also posted his letter to PM Boris Johnson to request his “ministerial declarations” be probed by the government’s independent adviser. Bloomberg





Apple faces EU antitrust charge in streaming probe

Apple faces an additional EU antitrust charge in the coming weeks in an investigation triggered by a complaint from Spotify, a person familiar with the matter said, a sign that EU enforcers are strengthening their case against the US company. The European Commission last year accused the iPhone maker of distorting competition in the music streaming market via restrictive rules for its App Store that force developers to use its own in-app payment system and prevent them from informing users of other purchasing options. Extra charges set out in a so-called supplementary statement of objections are usually issued to companies when the EU competition enforcer has gathered new evidence or has modified some elements to boost its case. Reuters

Senior EU officials targeted with Israeli spyware

Senior officials at the European Commission were targeted last year with spy software designed by an Israeli surveillance firm, according to two EU officials and documentation reviewed by Reuters. Among them was Didier Reynders, a senior Belgian statesman who has served as the European Justice Commissioner since 2019, according to one of the documents. At least four other commission staffers were also targeted, according to the document and another person familiar with the matter. The two EU officials confirmed that staffers had been targeted but did not provide details. Reuters

growth slows amid manufacturing decline

Britain’s economic growth slowed in February amid declines in the production of cars, computers and chemicals. Gross domestic product increased just 0.1 per cent from a month earlier, down from the 0.8 per cent growth reported in January, the Office for National Statistics said Monday. The output of productive industries, including manufacturing, mining and power generation, dropped 0.6 per cent in the month. Construction fell 0.1 per cent. Those declines largely offset an increase in service industries, driven by an 8.6 per cent jump in accommodation and food services. Monthly GDP is now 1.5 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, the ONS said. While services output is 2.1 per cent higher than in February 2020. PTI