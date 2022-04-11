'I've always followed rules': Sunak seeks review of financial declarations

-
Rishi Sunak is seeking a formal review into whether he properly declared his financial interests, a move the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer said he hoped would ensure the public “retain confidence” as he seeks to move past a row over his and his family’s tax affairs. “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity,” Sunak said on Twitter, where he also posted his letter to PM Boris Johnson to request his “ministerial declarations” be probed by the government’s independent adviser. Bloomberg
