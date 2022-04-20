IMF asks cash-strapped Sri Lanka to restructure huge foreign debt

The Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it has asked cash-strapped to “restructure” its huge foreign debt before a bailout programme could be finalised as anti-government protests escalated across the island.

is reaching out to several nations for bilateral credit as a comprehensive aid package from the Monetary Fund may require about six months.

India is providing “every conceivable assistance,” Foreign Minister GL Peiris told reporters at a briefing in Colombo on Wednesday, adding that he will be meeting the Chinese ambassador on Thursday. is also seeking help from Japan, Oman, Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

But a full package will need about six months and “we need to find bridging finance.”

Meanwhile, the Fund said discussions with Sri Lanka on a potential loan programme were at an early stage and any deal would require “adequate assurances” that the island country’s debts can be put on a sustainable path.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, Sri Lanka Mission Chief Masahiro Nozaki said that Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed lending options and policy plans with a Sri Lankan delegation on Tuesday.

“An IMF-supported program should be designed to resolve Sri Lanka’s acute balance of payments problems and put the back on a sustainable growth path as early as possible,” Nozaki said.

But he noted that IMF staff had determined last month in an annual economic review that Sri Lanka’s public debt was unsustainable, and the country needs to take steps to restore debt sustainability prior to any IMF lending, including the emergency Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

Such restoration of debt sustainability typically requires a restructuring or reprofiling of public debts, which in Sri Lanka’s case would require cooperation from China, one of its largest bilateral creditors.