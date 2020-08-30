Imran Khan, Opposition battle over Bills as FATF blacklist looms large

Sometime this week, Pakistan will call a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament to pass two Bills, which are crucial for the country to avoid being shifted to the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan got a reprieve in June when Covid-19 forced the terror financing watchdog to put off its review meeting until October.

The FATF had warned Pakistan that it had made progress only on 14 of the 27 legal and public policy changes it needed to bring about if it wanted to move out of the grey list. The worst-case scenario would be Pakistan featuring in the black ...