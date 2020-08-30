JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Health experts express concern on Trump's shunning of virus rules
Business Standard

Imran Khan, Opposition battle over Bills as FATF blacklist looms large

In July, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government had prepared eight Bills to curb money laundering and terror financing

Topics
Prime Minister Imran Khan | Pakistan  | Pak in FATF

Aditi Phadnis 

Sometime this week, Pakistan will call a joint session of the two Houses of Parliament to pass two Bills, which are crucial for the country to avoid being shifted to the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan got a reprieve in June when Covid-19 forced the terror financing watchdog to put off its review meeting until October.

The FATF had warned Pakistan that it had made progress only on 14 of the 27 legal and public policy changes it needed to bring about if it wanted to move out of the grey list. The worst-case scenario would be Pakistan featuring in the black ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU