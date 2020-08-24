In a bind over UAE-Israel ties, Pak has eye on the 'prize': F-35 jets

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) establishing full diplomatic relations with the predominantly Jewish state of Israel — only the third Muslim Arab country to do so after Eqypt and Jordan — has raised questions in academic and diplomatic circles as to whether Pakistan will follow suit.

And if it does, will the US reward it with a fleet of F-35s — its fifth-generation stealth fighter jets? A Pakistani diplomat who was close to the late Benazir Bhutto revealed that when the latter was out of power and attempting to make a comeback, American officials met her over dinner ...