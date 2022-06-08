JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

North Korea could conduct nuclear test 'any time', says US envoy
Business Standard

In setback for Apple, EU agrees on common charging port deal

Phones and tablet makers will have to comply with new rules by September 2024

Topics
European Union | Apple

Jillian Deutsch | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
The new Mac operating system will let customers use their iPhone as a webcam with their computer. Photo: Bloomberg

All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under a provisional European Union agreement clinched on Tuesday.

The plan would force all companies — most notably Apple — to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced. Around 15 product types are included in the scope, including headsets, video-game consoles and headphones.

The plan, unveiled last year, was provisionally approved Tuesday and will save consumers an estimated ^250 million ($267 million) each year according to the European Commission. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement.

Phones and tablet makers will have to comply by the fall of 2024. Laptops will have more time to make the switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules go into effect. “A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. “European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics — an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

The proposal originally angered Apple, which said it would reduce innovation. But the company is testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector.

Current Apple laptop models already use the USB-C charger.

The commission will also be able to set standards for wireless charging in the future.

What Apple is working on

Apple unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developers Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen, multitasking features for the iPad, and a pay-later service that vaults it further into finance. Here are a few highlights:

iOS 16

It includes a new lock screen that allows users to personalise elements like their photo and the font used for the time. The lock screen is also getting widgets for the first time. And a feature called Live Activities will make it easier to keep track of plans and events.

Pay-later service

The company previewed its long-in-development “buy now, pay later” feature, which splits up the cost of Apple Pay purchases over four payments across six weeks. The feature, called Apple Pay Later, includes no interest or fees, it said.

Next-gen CarPlay

CarPlay will support multiple screens on cars irrespective of size and layout and will be able to show information including weather and navigation. Apple gave a long list of carmakers that could endorse the programme, including Ford Motor, Renault, Mercedes Benz, Volvo, Honda Motor, and Jaguar Land Rover.

iPadOS

Following a major iPadOS update — aimed at professional users — the device will be able to resize windows, show more content on the display at once and offer a new multitasking view.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, June 08 2022. 02:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.