In setback for Apple, EU agrees on common charging port deal

-
ALSO READ
Work on installing 100 EV charging stations in Delhi nearing end: Officials
EU countries clinch deal on single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
Elon Musk's revised Twitter bid drops margin loan, requires more cash
Covid infection spurs antibodies against common colds, finds study
Apple WWDC22 highlights: iOS 16, watchOS 9, MacBook Air & Pro M2 unveiled
-
All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under a provisional European Union agreement clinched on Tuesday.
The plan would force all companies — most notably Apple — to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced. Around 15 product types are included in the scope, including headsets, video-game consoles and headphones.
The plan, unveiled last year, was provisionally approved Tuesday and will save consumers an estimated ^250 million ($267 million) each year according to the European Commission. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement.
Phones and tablet makers will have to comply by the fall of 2024. Laptops will have more time to make the switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules go into effect. “A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. “European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics — an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”
The proposal originally angered Apple, which said it would reduce innovation. But the company is testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector.
Current Apple laptop models already use the USB-C charger.
The commission will also be able to set standards for wireless charging in the future.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU