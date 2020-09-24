In UN debut, Saudi king calls for comprehensive solution on Iran

-
Saudi Arabia's king Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday called for a comprehensive solution on Iran, disarming its affiliate Hezbollah in Lebanon, and expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israel and the Palestinians during his first address to the UNGA.
"A comprehensive solution and a firm international position are required," he told General Assembly in a video statement, pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.
