India at forefront in fight against Covid-19 pandemic: IMF's Gita Gopinath

-
ALSO READ
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
Interim trial results show Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine 92% effective: Russia
Sputnik V vaccine to cost less than $10 a dose, reports 95% efficacy
Russia's Sputnik V 91.6% effective with good safety profile in trials
After Sputnik-V, Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by Oct 15
-
India has been at the forefront in fighting the pandemic and "really stands out” in terms of its vaccine policy, IMF's Gita Gopinath has said, as she praised the country for playing a very important role during the crisis by manufacturing and shipping the Covid vaccines to several nations.
“I also want to mention that India really stands out in terms of its vaccine policy. If you look at where exactly is one manufacturing hub for vaccines in the world - that will be India,” Gopinath said.
Pfizer jab nullifies Brazilian strain
The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech SE showed a high ability to neutralise coronavirus strains first detected in Brazil, the UK and South Africa, according to a new study.
While the research needs to be validated, it offers another reason for optimism that the vaccines are generally performing well against variants.
Russia to develop Sputnik V in Italy
Russia has signed a deal to produce its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, the first contract in the European Union, the Italian Russian Chamber of Commerce announced.
The deal was signed with Adienne Srl, the Italian subsidiary of a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU