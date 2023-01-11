India bags its first Golden Globe for 'Natu Natu': Here's a list of winners

India bagged its first-ever Golden Globe award on January 11, Wednesday for the song "Natu Natu," from SS Rajamouli's "RRR".

The movie RRR was also nominated for the category 'best picture-non English'. However, the Telugu Blockbuster lost the best picture award in a foreign language to Santiago Mitre's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

The award-winning movie "Argentina 1985" is set around the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees to this category were the Korean romantic mystery film "Decision To Leave", "All Quiet on the Western Front", and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama "Close".

Young "Elvis" star Austin Butler was awarded best actor in a movie drama for playing the role of rock music legend Elvis Presley. Butler was seemingly overwhelmed while accepting the Golden Globe award in front of many of the top names in show business. Cate Blanchett won best actress in a drama for "Tar."

Veteran actress Michelle Yeoh bagged the best actress award in (musical/comedy) for her leading role in the dimension-hopping action movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Steven Spielberg won best director, motion picture for "The Fabelmans". Colin Farrell won the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy honour. While accepting his award, Farrell said, "I never expect films to work or to find an audience, and when they do, it's shocking to me."

Angela Bassett took home the Golden Globe in the supporting role category for her act as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Ke Huy Quan won best actor in a supporting role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

Martin McDonagh won the best screenplay for "The Banshees of Inisherin".

The "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" won the best TV series, drama award. "Abbott Elementary" won the best TV series, musical or comedy. Kevin Costner won best performance by an actor in TV series for his role in "Yellowstone".

"The White Lotus" won the best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV.