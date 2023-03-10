When India invests in Australia, it will secure its own supply chain: King

Critical minerals are one of the core discussion agendas during the visit of Australian ministerial delegation led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in India this week. Taking forward the Australia-India critical minerals partnership signed last year, is now opening investment doors for Indian companies in rare earth and critical mineral mining and export. In an exclusive interview, Madeleine King, minister for resources and minister for Northern Australia, shares with Shreya Jai investment strategies both countries can look at to build a robust critical mineral . Edited excerpts: