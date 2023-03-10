JUST IN
When India invests in Australia, it will secure its own supply chain: King
Japanese PM to visit India on 20-21 March to discuss bilateral ties
India, Australia sign audio-visual co-production pact for filmmakers
Erdogan sets Turkey parliamentary, presidential elections for May 14
Tendency of categorisation of terrorism based on motive is dangerous: India
Hungarian PM vows to block sanctions against Russia to safeguard interests
China's Parliament endorses Xi's leadership for rare 3rd five-year term
Indo-American Vedant Patel to serve as US State Dept's interim spokesperson
Biden ultimate socialist president, a disaster for America: Nikki Haley
Kim Jong Un supervises N Korean artillery drill planning attack on S Korea
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Politics
Japanese PM to visit India on 20-21 March to discuss bilateral ties
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

When India invests in Australia, it will secure its own supply chain: King

We want to work with like-minded partners like India, who is a strategic partner through QUAD, says Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia

Topics
Q&A | Australia | Supply chain

Shreya Jai 

Madeleine King
Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia

Critical minerals are one of the core discussion agendas during the visit of Australian ministerial delegation led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in India this week. Taking forward the Australia-India critical minerals partnership signed last year, Australia is now opening investment doors for Indian companies in rare earth and critical mineral mining and export. In an exclusive interview, Madeleine King, minister for resources and minister for Northern Australia, shares with Shreya Jai investment strategies both countries can look at to build a robust critical mineral supply chain. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Q&A

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.