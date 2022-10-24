JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister

Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain's shortest-serving prime minister

Topics
Rishi Sunak | UK Prime Minister | Liz Truss

BS Web Team 

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street on the day of the Spring Statement, in London (Photo: Reuters)
Rishi Sunak

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak on Monday became Britain's Prime Minister as the governing Conservative Party sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders. He will be the third PM in seven months.

Sunak will replace Liz Truss, who served as Britain's shortest-serving prime minister. The new UK PM was the front-runner after his rival Boris Johnson quit the race, admitting that he could no longer unite their party following one of the most turbulent periods in British political history.

Sunak, 42, said he wanted to "fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country" when he declared his candidacy. He has held a solid lead in the contest, having surpassed the 100-MPs threshold to make the shortlist.

The UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha spoke extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign and referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

"Sixty years after my Naniji boarded a plane in East Africa, on a warm sunny evening in October, her great-granddaughters, my kids, played in the street outside our home, painted Rangoli on the doorstep, lit sparklers and diyas; had fun like so many other families on Diwali. Except the street was Downing Street, and the door was the door to No. 11, said Sunak in his campaign video a few months ago.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 18:53 IST

