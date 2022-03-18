ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka

-
The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's Dhaka was vandalized on Thursday.
This story is still developing and more details are awaited.
This incident comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October.
An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16.
Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.
