Janet Yellen renews call to raise debt limit to avoid 'catastrophe'

-
ALSO READ
US economy well on way to robust post-Covid recovery: Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds virtual meeting with China's VP
Treasury Secretary Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October
Tether, Facebook coin spur worry at Janet Yellen's closed-door meeting
India hits out at US on linking climate issues to economic recovery
-
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen renewed her call for Congress to raise or suspend the US debt ceiling, saying the government will otherwise run out of money to pay its bills sometime in October.
Writing in a WSJ op-ed, Yellen said “the overwhelming consensus among economists and Treasury officials of both parties is that failing to raise the debt limit would produce widespread economic catastrophe.”
The House will vote next week on raising the nation’s $28 trillion debt ceiling amid a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. A US default “would likely precipitate a historic financial crisis that would compound the damage of the continuing public health emergency,” throw the US into recession and leave it a “permanently weaker nation,” she said.
“Neither delay nor default is tolerable” and lawmakers must act quickly, Yellen added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU