JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Joe Biden to ask Congress for $2.6 billion to promote gender equity
Business Standard

Japan downgrades final quarter GDP on weaker consumer, business spending

Japan's strong economic growth in 4th quarter of 2021 was downgraded in a revised estimate, while pressures from record Covid-19 cases and rising energy costs are increasing risks of contraction in Q4

Topics
Japan | GDP

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing site in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Pedestrians walk past a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing site in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Japan's strong economic growth in the final quarter of 2021 was downgraded in a revised estimate on Wednesday, while pressures from record COVID-19 infections and rising energy costs are heightening risks of a contraction this quarter.

The downwardly revised growth is bad news for policymakers tasked with keeping the country's fragile recovery on track as a jump in commodity prices due to the Ukraine crisis and persistent supply disruptions heighten economic uncertainty.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday showed Japan expanded an annualised 4.6% in October-December. That was lower than economists' median forecast for a 5.6% gain and the preliminary reading of 5.4% released last month.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP expanded 1.1%, falling short of the median market expectations for a 1.4% gain.

Private consumption, which makes up more than a half of Japan's GDP, increased 2.4% in October-December from the previous quarter, revised down from an initially-estimated 2.7% gain.

Domestic demand as a whole contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to revised GDP figures, while net exports added 0.2 of a percentage point.

Economists in a Reuters poll last week forecast annualised growth of 0.4% in the January-March quarter, slashing their previous projections given rapid Omicron coronavirus variant infections and uncertainties caused by the war in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 09 2022. 08:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.