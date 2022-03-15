Japan imposes sanctions on 17 more Russians, including billionaire and MPs

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia Ukraine crisis: Unclear if Japan to join in Moscow sanctions
Japan to urge China to act responsibly in South China Sea, Hong Kong
EAM Jaishankar and his Japanese counterpart hold telephonic talks
G7 concerned about China's 'coercive' economic activities: UK Minister
-
Japan has decided to freeze assets of an additional 17 Russian individuals, bringing the total number targeted by sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to 61, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
The step was taken after the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a slew of Russian individuals including billionaire Viktor Vekselberg and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament. Vekselberg was also targeted in the sanctions by Japan, as well as 11 members of the Duma and five family members of banker Yuri Kovalchuk, the finance ministry said.
Japan will act in line with other Group of Seven (G7) nations on sanctions, said the government's top spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno.
"As for sanctions hereafter, we'll continue to watch conditions and, along with other G7 nations, respond appropriately," Matsuno told reporters at a news conference.
Tokyo has also imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank and seven private banks, among other organisations, as well as various Belarusian individuals and banks and organisations from the country over its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that the Ukraine crisis showed the need to reform the U.N. Security Council, where Russia has a permanent seat, and he said Japan would press its case to become a permanent member.
As part of stronger curbs against Moscow, Japan also said it will widen an export ban to Russia by including 31 items such as semiconductors, communication equipment, sensors and radar, as well as 26 technology packages from Friday.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Kantaro Komiya, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Elaine Lies; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim,Edwina Gibbs & Simon Cameron-Moore)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU