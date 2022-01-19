Japan's 10-year bond yields fall as BOJ keeps rate targets unchanged

-
-
Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yields fell on Wednesday, after the Bank of Japan kept its interest rate targets unchanged, though rising U.S. bond yields limited losses.
The BOJ left unchanged a -0.1% target for short-term interest rates and a pledge to guide long-term rates around 0% at a two-day meeting that ended on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point (bps) to 0.140% and the 10-year JGB futures rose 0.15 point to 150.89, with a trading volume of 16,919 lots.
U.S. Treasury yields extended gains during the Asian trading hours, with the 10-year yields hitting their highest since January 2020, as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tackling unabated inflation.
The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 0.530%, while the 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bps to 0.715%.
The 40-year JGB yield was flat at 0.750%.
The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.075% and the five-year yield fell 0.5 bps to minus 0.030%.
